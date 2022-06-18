Overview

Dr. Yvette David, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Mission Hills, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Providence Holy Cross Medical Center.



Dr. David works at Optum Primary and Specialty Care California in Mission Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea and Gas-Bloat Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.