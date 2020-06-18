Overview

Dr. Yvette Appiah, MD is a Dermatologist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital.



Dr. Appiah works at All Phases Dermatology LLC in Alexandria, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.