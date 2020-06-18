Dr. Yvette Appiah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Appiah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yvette Appiah, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Yvette Appiah, MD is a Dermatologist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital.
Allphases Dermatology LLC6355 Walker Ln Ste 311, Alexandria, VA 22310 Directions (703) 822-0222
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Have been seeing her once a year for about 3 years. Always professional and she has a calming nature.
- Dermatology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1710931472
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
Dr. Appiah has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Appiah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Appiah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Appiah has seen patients for Dermatitis and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Appiah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Appiah. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Appiah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Appiah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Appiah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.