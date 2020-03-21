See All Radiologists in New York, NY
Dr. Y Gobin, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Y Gobin, MD

Radiology
5 (23)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Y Gobin, MD is a Radiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Radiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University De Pierre Et Marie Curie and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Gobin works at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Radiology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Laurie Margolies, MD
Dr. Laurie Margolies, MD
0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Francis Nowakowski, MD
Dr. Francis Nowakowski, MD
0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Lindsay Conley, MD
Dr. Lindsay Conley, MD
0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mount Sinai Hospital.

Locations

  1. 1
    New York Hospital Nyp
    525 E 68th St, New York, NY 10065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 746-4998

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization
Cerebrovascular Disease
Carotid Artery Disease
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization
Cerebrovascular Disease
Carotid Artery Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Intracranial Vessel Angioplasty and Stenting Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Stenting, Intracranial Vessels Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • POMCO Group
    • SelectCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Gobin?

    Mar 21, 2020
    Dr. Goban is a kind and caring physician. He explains everything in a way that you can understand and he listens to you and calms any concerns you may have. He performed a aneurysm embolization on me in 2009, it was a success and after this last MRA, it is still intact. I am truly grateful to Dr. Goban for saving my life! I highly recommend him.
    — Mar 21, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Y Gobin, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Y Gobin, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Gobin to family and friends

    Dr. Gobin's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Gobin

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Y Gobin, MD.

    About Dr. Y Gobin, MD

    Specialties
    • Radiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1124136338
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hospital Lariboisiere
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Assistance Pub Paris
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University De Pierre Et Marie Curie
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Y Gobin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gobin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gobin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gobin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gobin works at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Gobin’s profile.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Gobin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gobin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gobin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gobin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Y Gobin, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.