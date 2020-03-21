Dr. Y Gobin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gobin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Y Gobin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Y Gobin, MD is a Radiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Radiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University De Pierre Et Marie Curie and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Locations
New York Hospital Nyp525 E 68th St, New York, NY 10065 Directions (212) 746-4998
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- POMCO Group
- SelectCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Goban is a kind and caring physician. He explains everything in a way that you can understand and he listens to you and calms any concerns you may have. He performed a aneurysm embolization on me in 2009, it was a success and after this last MRA, it is still intact. I am truly grateful to Dr. Goban for saving my life! I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Y Gobin, MD
- Radiology
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Lariboisiere
- Assistance Pub Paris
- University De Pierre Et Marie Curie
