Dr. Yuyu Lin, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Redmond, WA. They completed their residency with Valley Medical Center Family Medicine Program



Dr. Lin works at EvergreenHealth Primary Care - Redmond Bella Bottega in Redmond, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.