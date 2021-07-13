Dr. Yuxuan Jin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yuxuan Jin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Yuxuan Jin, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bethpage, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from SHANGHAI FIRST MEDICAL COLLEGE / NATIONAL SHANGHAI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Jin works at
Locations
-
1
Nyu Winthrop Hospital Dialysis Center At Bethpage530 Hicksville Rd, Bethpage, NY 11714 Directions (516) 541-0300
-
2
NYU Langone Neurology Associates--Massapequa880 N Broadway, Massapequa, NY 11758 Directions (516) 541-0300
-
3
Neurosurgical Associates of Ny710 W 168th St Rm 204, New York, NY 10032 Directions (917) 826-8548
-
4
NYU Langone Ambulatory Care East Meadow1530 Front St, East Meadow, NY 11554 Directions (516) 520-3053
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jin?
Kind compassionate and gets right back to me when I have issues. Office staff in Massapequa is amazing
About Dr. Yuxuan Jin, MD
- Neurology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1053639997
Education & Certifications
- SHANGHAI FIRST MEDICAL COLLEGE / NATIONAL SHANGHAI MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jin works at
Dr. Jin has seen patients for Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Jin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.