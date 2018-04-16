Dr. Yuvraj Kumbkarni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kumbkarni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yuvraj Kumbkarni, MD
Dr. Yuvraj Kumbkarni, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from Punjab University / Christian Medical College and is affiliated with Adventhealth Carrollwood, Adventhealth Tampa and St. Joseph's Hospital.
North Tampa14014 N 46th St Ste B, Tampa, FL 33613 Directions (813) 782-3727Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Florida Medical Clinic, Endocrinology3010 E 138th Ave, Tampa, FL 33613 Directions (813) 977-2020
Florida Medical Clinic3000 Medical Park Dr Ste 150, Tampa, FL 33613 Directions (813) 977-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Carrollwood
- Adventhealth Tampa
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Absolutely recommend him. I called him at 1:30 on a Saturday night and he called me back. My sugar had spiked. He also called me back Sunday morning. So caring and knowledgeable.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Hindi
- 1720076177
Education & Certifications
- Post Graduate Institute Of Medical Education
- Punjab University / Christian Medical College
Dr. Kumbkarni has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kumbkarni accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kumbkarni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kumbkarni has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Hypothyroidism and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kumbkarni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kumbkarni speaks Hindi.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Kumbkarni. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kumbkarni.
