Dr. Yuvraj Kumbkarni, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4 (52)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Yuvraj Kumbkarni, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from Punjab University / Christian Medical College and is affiliated with Adventhealth Carrollwood, Adventhealth Tampa and St. Joseph's Hospital.

Dr. Kumbkarni works at Florida Medical Clinic - Endocrinology in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Hypothyroidism and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    North Tampa
    14014 N 46th St Ste B, Tampa, FL 33613 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 782-3727
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Florida Medical Clinic, Endocrinology
    3010 E 138th Ave, Tampa, FL 33613 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 977-2020
    Florida Medical Clinic
    3000 Medical Park Dr Ste 150, Tampa, FL 33613 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 977-2020

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Carrollwood
  • Adventhealth Tampa
  • St. Joseph's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Congenital Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Conn's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus, Nephrogenic Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Klinefelter Syndrome Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Precocious Puberty Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Turner Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • EmblemHealth
    • Federal Employee Program (FEP)
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 52 ratings
    Patient Ratings (52)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Apr 16, 2018
    Absolutely recommend him. I called him at 1:30 on a Saturday night and he called me back. My sugar had spiked. He also called me back Sunday morning. So caring and knowledgeable.
    Joan jacobs — Apr 16, 2018
    About Dr. Yuvraj Kumbkarni, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • English, Hindi
    • 1720076177
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Post Graduate Institute Of Medical Education
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Punjab University / Christian Medical College
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yuvraj Kumbkarni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kumbkarni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kumbkarni has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kumbkarni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kumbkarni works at Florida Medical Clinic - Endocrinology in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Dr. Kumbkarni’s profile.

    Dr. Kumbkarni has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Hypothyroidism and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kumbkarni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    52 patients have reviewed Dr. Kumbkarni. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kumbkarni.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kumbkarni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kumbkarni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

