Overview

Dr. Yuvraj Kumbkarni, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from Punjab University / Christian Medical College and is affiliated with Adventhealth Carrollwood, Adventhealth Tampa and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Kumbkarni works at Florida Medical Clinic - Endocrinology in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Hypothyroidism and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.