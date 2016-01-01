Overview

Dr. Yuvaraj Kumar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with JPS Family Health Center.



Dr. Kumar works at John Peter Smith Hospital ER in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest Pain and Sinus Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.