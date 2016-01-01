Dr. Kumar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yuvaraj Kumar, MD
Overview
Dr. Yuvaraj Kumar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with JPS Family Health Center.
Locations
John Peter Smith Hospital ER1575 S Main St, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 702-6860
Jps Health Network1500 S Main St, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 927-3941
JPS Health Network1400 S Main St, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 702-6926
Hospital Affiliations
- JPS Family Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Yuvaraj Kumar, MD
- Cardiology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1194783274
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
