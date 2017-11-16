See All Pediatric Neurologists in Springfield, MO
Dr. Yuval Shafrir, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Yuval Shafrir, MD

Pediatric Neurology
4.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Yuval Shafrir, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Sinai Hospital of Baltimore.

Dr. Shafrir works at Mercy Clinic Pediatric Neurology in Springfield, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Epilepsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Mercy Clinic-maternal Fetal Medicine
    1965 S Fremont Ave Ste 130, Springfield, MO 65804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (417) 820-9055

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sinai Hospital of Baltimore

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Epilepsy
Seizure Disorders
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Epilepsy
Seizure Disorders
EEG (Electroencephalogram)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Craniosynostosis, Autosomal Dominant Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Leukodystrophy Chevron Icon
Lipidoses (incl. Gaucher Disease) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Shafrir?

    Nov 16, 2017
    I was a patient of Dr. Shafrir as a pediatric patient (ages 13-18) and Dr. Shafrir was WONDERFUL he worked and worked and did EVERYTHING in his power to try and find out the reason(s) for my seizures and i was diagnosed with juvenile mioclonic epilepsy and Dr. Shafrir never ever let me get down. I am now 30 and would reccomemd anyone to take their child with no fears of if he will put his whole heart into helping your child. He is a wonderful Dr. And I would recommend him to anyone.
    Elizabeth Parsons in Spring Hill, Fl — Nov 16, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Yuval Shafrir, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Yuval Shafrir, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Shafrir to family and friends

    Dr. Shafrir's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Shafrir

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Yuval Shafrir, MD.

    About Dr. Yuval Shafrir, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1649247321
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yuval Shafrir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shafrir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shafrir has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shafrir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shafrir works at Mercy Clinic Pediatric Neurology in Springfield, MO. View the full address on Dr. Shafrir’s profile.

    Dr. Shafrir has seen patients for Epilepsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shafrir on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Shafrir. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shafrir.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shafrir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shafrir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Yuval Shafrir, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.