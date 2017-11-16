Dr. Yuval Shafrir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shafrir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yuval Shafrir, MD
Overview
Dr. Yuval Shafrir, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Sinai Hospital of Baltimore.
Locations
Mercy Clinic-maternal Fetal Medicine1965 S Fremont Ave Ste 130, Springfield, MO 65804 Directions (417) 820-9055
Hospital Affiliations
- Sinai Hospital of Baltimore
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I was a patient of Dr. Shafrir as a pediatric patient (ages 13-18) and Dr. Shafrir was WONDERFUL he worked and worked and did EVERYTHING in his power to try and find out the reason(s) for my seizures and i was diagnosed with juvenile mioclonic epilepsy and Dr. Shafrir never ever let me get down. I am now 30 and would reccomemd anyone to take their child with no fears of if he will put his whole heart into helping your child. He is a wonderful Dr. And I would recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Yuval Shafrir, MD
- Pediatric Neurology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
Education & Certifications
- BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shafrir has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shafrir accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shafrir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shafrir has seen patients for Epilepsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shafrir on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shafrir speaks Hebrew.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Shafrir. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shafrir.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shafrir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shafrir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.