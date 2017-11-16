Overview

Dr. Yuval Shafrir, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Sinai Hospital of Baltimore.



Dr. Shafrir works at Mercy Clinic Pediatric Neurology in Springfield, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Epilepsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.