Dr. Yuting Xiong, MD
Overview
Dr. Yuting Xiong, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from SHANGHAI FIRST MEDICAL COLLEGE / NATIONAL SHANGHAI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital and Stamford Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 970 Summer St Fl 2, Stamford, CT 06905 Directions (203) 324-2128
- 2 246 Federal Rd Ste C31, Brookfield, CT 06804 Directions (203) 324-2128
Hospital Affiliations
- Danbury Hospital
- Stamford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Xiong is caring and attentive and thorough. He has answered all of my questions patiently and has been as conservative in recommending treatments as I have been comfortable with. Every patient needs to advocate for themselves whenever and however possible. The other reviews here which are negative feel more than a little unbalanced and arbitrary. Every doctor I've ever been to has either made me wait or has said or done things that are opaque, impatient, or even seem questionable. You have to be understanding that it's a challenging profession in a capitalist landscape—and that you have form a relationship which is balanced and in which you are in control of your life to whatever extent possible.
About Dr. Yuting Xiong, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1447209895
Education & Certifications
- SHANGHAI FIRST MEDICAL COLLEGE / NATIONAL SHANGHAI MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
