Overview

Dr. Yuting Xiong, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from SHANGHAI FIRST MEDICAL COLLEGE / NATIONAL SHANGHAI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital and Stamford Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.