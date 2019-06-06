Overview

Dr. Yusuf Khan, RPH is a Pulmonologist in Newtown, PA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from American University of the Caribbean and is affiliated with St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Khan works at Sleep Center of Bucks County Inc. in Newtown, PA with other offices in Princeton, NJ and Morrisville, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.