Dr. Yusuf Khan, RPH is a Pulmonologist in Newtown, PA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from American University of the Caribbean and is affiliated with St. Mary Medical Center.
Sleep Center of Bucks County Inc.11 Friends Ln Ste 104, Newtown, PA 18940 Directions (215) 860-3630
- 2 248 CARRIAGE WAY, Princeton, NJ 08540 Directions (215) 295-9131
Pulmonary Critical Care and Sleep Medicine Associates PC423 N Pennsylvania Ave, Morrisville, PA 19067 Directions (215) 295-9131
- St. Mary Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- QualCare
I have been a patient of Doctor Khan's for over four years now. I had two other opinions before seeing him. He is by far the best pulmonary doctor I have seen. I do not understand the low rated reviews about him. He spends more time with me than most other doctors I have seen and is always careful to review things with me and explains everything well. He is patient and helped me find an inhaler that would work for my condition that I could afford with my insurance. The staff is excellent as well. I highly recommend Dr Khan.
- Pulmonary Disease
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1962424655
- Helene Fuld Med Ctr/Hahnema
- Columbia U-Harlem Hosp
- American University of the Caribbean
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khan has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.