Dr. Yusuf Deshmukh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deshmukh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yusuf Deshmukh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Yusuf Deshmukh, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Elizabethtown, KY. They specialize in Hematology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Hardin.
Dr. Deshmukh works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Elizabethtown Hematology Oncology Plc1107 Woodland Dr Ste 105, Elizabethtown, KY 42701 Directions (270) 769-6665
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Hardin
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Deshmukh?
About Dr. Yusuf Deshmukh, MD
- Hematology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1972585883
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Deshmukh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deshmukh accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Deshmukh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Deshmukh works at
Dr. Deshmukh has seen patients for Vitamin B12 Deficiency and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Deshmukh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Deshmukh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deshmukh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deshmukh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deshmukh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.