Overview

Dr. Yusuf Deshmukh, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Elizabethtown, KY. They specialize in Hematology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Hardin.



Dr. Deshmukh works at Elizabethtown Hematology/Onclgy in Elizabethtown, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin B12 Deficiency and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.