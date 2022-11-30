See All Psychiatrists in Arlington, VA
Overview

Dr. Yusuf Azim, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Arlington, VA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    801 N Quincy St Ste 620, Arlington, VA 22203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 812-4642

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 30, 2022
    I've been seeing Dr. Azim for a few years and to be honest he has always been very open and concerned about my weight and some of my extra recreation habits which I understand what he is saying. Now what I notice with some doctors they may get bad reviews because others may not like to hear the truth and they get Butt hurt and then they want to write bad reviews. Most of those people are stuck in a bubble. Anyway I feel very comfortable with Dr. Azim and for the first time in my life I am on the right medication and for the first time I think I understand how I got to this point and looking forward in talking with the doctor to share my info with him.
    Andy Johnson — Nov 30, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Yusuf Azim, MD
    About Dr. Yusuf Azim, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1275995797
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Azim has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Azim accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Azim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Azim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Azim.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Azim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Azim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

