Dr. Yussef Sakhai, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Yussef Sakhai, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Culver City, CA. They graduated from Shahid Beheshti University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine.
Yussef Sakhai M.d. Inc.5797 WASHINGTON BLVD, Culver City, CA 90232 Directions (323) 653-3500
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
Not a more caring and knowledgeable pediatrician in Los Angeles, period.
- Pediatrics
- English, Arabic and Persian
- 1518992015
- Lac King/drew Med Center
- Shahid Beheshti University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine
Dr. Sakhai has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sakhai accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sakhai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sakhai speaks Arabic and Persian.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Sakhai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sakhai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sakhai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sakhai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.