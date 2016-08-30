Dr. Yusra Cheema, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cheema is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yusra Cheema, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Yusra Cheema, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Northwestern Medical Faculty Foundation675 N Saint Clair St Ste 18-250, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-2887
Northwestern Medicine Department of Dermatology2701 Patriot Blvd, Glenview, IL 60026 Directions (847) 535-7647
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- HFN
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
One of the best doctors I've ever had. Having serious medical issues (Lupus) the care Dr. Cheema exhibited was by far the best. She made me feel comfortable and a priority. Communication outside of office visits were prompt. I always spoke with her. After I would do my labs, she always went over them verbally to ensure I understood. There were a couple of times where a needed emergency visits, always fit me in. I would definitely recommend Dr. Cheema to anyone dealing with any kidney problems.
- Nephrology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- University of Wisconsin School of Medicine
- Nephrology
Dr. Cheema has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cheema accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cheema has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cheema has seen patients for Proteinuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cheema on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Cheema. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cheema.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cheema, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cheema appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.