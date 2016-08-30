Overview

Dr. Yusra Cheema, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Cheema works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL with other offices in Glenview, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Proteinuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.