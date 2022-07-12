Dr. Mosley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yusef Mosley, MD
Dr. Yusef Mosley, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center, Mount Sinai South Nassau, NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City.
Locations
Yusef Imani Mosley, MD4320 Wornall Rd Ste 710, Kansas City, MO 64111 Directions (816) 932-2700
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center
- Mount Sinai South Nassau
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Mosely is kind, knowledgeable and an excellent surgeon
About Dr. Yusef Mosley, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1114246543
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Mosley has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Spinal Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mosley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Mosley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mosley.
