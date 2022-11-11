Overview

Dr. Yury Ragoza, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UT Health North Campus Tyler.



Dr. Ragoza works at UT Health in Tyler, TX with other offices in Lindale, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.