Overview

Dr. Yury Bak, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital, Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.



Dr. Bak works at Surgical Group of South Jersey in Sewell, NJ with other offices in Cherry Hill, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Venous Embolism and Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.