Dr. Verpukhovskiy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yuriy Verpukhovskiy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Yuriy Verpukhovskiy, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Panorama City, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Second Moscow Ni Pirogov State Medical Institute.
Locations
1
Yuriy Verpukhovskiy MD Inc.14860 Roscoe Blvd Ste 306, Panorama City, CA 91402 Directions (818) 904-9200
2
Joseph I Borden Dpm Inc.19231 Victory Blvd Ste 204, Reseda, CA 91335 Directions (818) 904-9200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Verpukhovskiy?
Dr. Verpukhovskiy is an excellent doctor that ensured I received the care that I needed. The Nurse Practitioner provided all the necessary information I needed regarding my treatment and any medication. The professional staff made it incredibly simple to schedule an appointment in their office.
About Dr. Yuriy Verpukhovskiy, MD
- Neurology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Armenian and Russian
Education & Certifications
- Usc University Hospital
- Second Moscow Ni Pirogov State Medical Institute
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Verpukhovskiy accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Verpukhovskiy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Verpukhovskiy has seen patients for Diabetic Polyneuropathy, Essential Tremor and Polyneuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Verpukhovskiy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Verpukhovskiy speaks Armenian and Russian.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Verpukhovskiy. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Verpukhovskiy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Verpukhovskiy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Verpukhovskiy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.