Dr. Tsirlin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yuriy Tsirlin, MD
Overview
Dr. Yuriy Tsirlin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.
Dr. Tsirlin works at
Locations
-
1
Maimonides Medical Center4721 Fort Hamilton Pkwy, Brooklyn, NY 11219 Directions (718) 283-5900
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tsirlin?
Had a great experience and he was extremely detailed in his explainations of both my condition and possible treatments. The people I spoke with in the waiting room also seemed to think he was a very nice doctor. I would recommend him, but the only downside is that the wait time can be very long. He takes a long time with patients (hence the detailed explainations part) and since his office is with the hospital, it looks like they overbook. Front desk is also very nice and polite.
About Dr. Yuriy Tsirlin, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1659570323
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital of Brooklyn
- University Hospital of Brooklyn
- University Hospital of Brooklyn
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tsirlin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tsirlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tsirlin works at
Dr. Tsirlin has seen patients for Gastritis, Abdominal Pain and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tsirlin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Tsirlin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tsirlin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tsirlin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tsirlin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.