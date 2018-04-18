See All Gastroenterologists in Forest Hills, NY
Dr. Yuriy Israel, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Yuriy Israel, MD

Gastroenterology
3.5 (5)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Yuriy Israel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Israel works at GASTROENTEROLOGY AND NUTRITION. PC in Forest Hills, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gas-Bloat Syndrome, Constipation and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Gastroenterology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Adam Moskowitz, MD
Dr. Adam Moskowitz, MD
10 (1)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Gastroenterology and Nutrition. PC
    10816 72nd Ave Ste 2, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 261-0900
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 2:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Constipation
Abdominal Pain
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Constipation
Abdominal Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Microscopic Colitis Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Odynophagia Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Israel?

    Apr 18, 2018
    Dr. Israel is very a knowledgeable and skilled physician. He is very pleasant and takes the time to explain the condition and make sure you understand what to do and what to expect. I will recommend this doctor to my family and friends.
    Forest Hills — Apr 18, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Yuriy Israel, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Yuriy Israel, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Israel to family and friends

    Dr. Israel's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Israel

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Yuriy Israel, MD.

    About Dr. Yuriy Israel, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1154563682
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New York Medical College Westchester Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • Mount Sinai School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yuriy Israel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Israel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Israel has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Israel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Israel works at GASTROENTEROLOGY AND NUTRITION. PC in Forest Hills, NY. View the full address on Dr. Israel’s profile.

    Dr. Israel has seen patients for Gas-Bloat Syndrome, Constipation and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Israel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Israel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Israel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Israel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Israel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Yuriy Israel, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.