Dr. Yuriy Dudiy, MD

Cardiovascular Surgery
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Yuriy Dudiy, MD is a Cardiovascular Surgery Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Cardiovascular Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Ivano-Frankivsk State Medical University and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.

Dr. Dudiy works at Regional Cancer Care Associates in Hackensack, NJ with other offices in Edison, NJ. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

    Cardiac Surgery
    30 Prospect Ave, Hackensack, NJ 07601 (551) 996-1333
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    JFK Hospital
    65 James St, Edison, NJ 08820 (551) 996-0939
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pericardial Disease
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Aortic Valve Disease
Pericardial Disease
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Aortic Valve Disease

Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Atrioventricular Septal Defect (AVSD) Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon

About Dr. Yuriy Dudiy, MD

  Cardiovascular Surgery
  18 years of experience
  English, Polish, Russian and Ukrainian
  1134416001
Education & Certifications

  Lenox Hill Hospital
  Ivano-Frankivsk State Medical University
  Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Yuriy Dudiy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dudiy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Dudiy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Dudiy speaks Polish, Russian and Ukrainian.

Dr. Dudiy has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dudiy.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dudiy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dudiy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

