Dr. Yuriy Dobry, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Yuriy Dobry, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They graduated from Tel Aviv University / Sackler Faculty of Medicine.
Dr. Dobry works at
Locations
Tms Health Solutions360 Post St Ste 500, San Francisco, CA 94108 Directions (415) 964-5137Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pm
Mindful Health Solutions1860 El Camino Real Ste 250, Burlingame, CA 94010 Directions (844) 867-8444
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Magellan Health Services
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
Ratings & Reviews
FANTASTIC DOCTOR!!!!!
About Dr. Yuriy Dobry, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Russian
- 1245558881
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University Medical Center
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- Tel Aviv University / Sackler Faculty of Medicine
- University of California At Berkeley
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dobry has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dobry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dobry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dobry speaks Russian.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Dobry. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dobry.
