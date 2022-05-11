See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Arlington Heights, IL
Dr. Yuriy Bukhalo, MD

Pain Management
4.5 (84)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Yuriy Bukhalo, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They completed their fellowship with University of Michigan Hospitals

Dr. Bukhalo works at Northwest Community Healthcare Medical Group in Arlington Heights, IL with other offices in South Barrington, IL and Schaumburg, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northwest Suburban Pain Center
    880 W Central Rd Ste 3800, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 255-0900
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Northwest suburban pain ctr
    1675 S Arlington Heights Rd, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 255-0900
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
  3. 3
    Northwest Suburban Pain Ctr
    1 Executive Ct Ste 2, South Barrington, IL 60010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 255-0900
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Northwest Suburban Pain Center
    1102 S Roselle Rd, Schaumburg, IL 60193 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 255-0900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
  • Evanston Hospital
  • Northwest Community Hospital
  • Saint Margaret's Health Peru

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Back Pain
Cancer Treatment-Related Pain
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Back Pain
Cancer Treatment-Related Pain
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)

Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cancer Treatment-Related Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Facet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Neuropathy, Motor and Sensory Chevron Icon
Occipital Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Sciatica
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Vertebral Compression Fractures Chevron Icon
Work-Related Injuries Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 84 ratings
    Patient Ratings (84)
    5 Star
    (67)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (12)
    May 11, 2022
    Helped relieve arthritic pain allowing me to golf and overall pain relief in my thumb and wrist. Very nice guy as well and excellent staff.
    Larry Elisco — May 11, 2022
    About Dr. Yuriy Bukhalo, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Management
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Bulgarian, German, Hindi, Hungarian, Korean, Mongolian, Polish, Russian, Spanish, Ukrainian, Urdu and Uzbek
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1598719213
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Michigan Hospitals
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Rush Presbyterian St Luke's Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • St Joseph Hospital
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Pain Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yuriy Bukhalo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bukhalo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bukhalo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bukhalo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bukhalo speaks Bulgarian, German, Hindi, Hungarian, Korean, Mongolian, Polish, Russian, Spanish, Ukrainian, Urdu and Uzbek.

    84 patients have reviewed Dr. Bukhalo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bukhalo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bukhalo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bukhalo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

