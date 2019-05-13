Overview

Dr. Yurii Borshch, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from KISINEV MEDICAL INSTITUTE and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Borshch works at Yurii Borshch Sole Mbr. in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Chronic Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.