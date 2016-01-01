See All Pediatric Urologists in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Yuri Reinberg, MD

Pediatric Urology
3 (6)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Yuri Reinberg, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Urology. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida.

Dr. Reinberg works at Nemours Children's Specialty Care, Jacksonville in Jacksonville, FL with other offices in Saint Paul, MN and Minneapolis, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nemours Children's Specialty Care, Jacksonville
    807 Childrens Way Fl 4, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 697-3600
  2. 2
    Pediatric Surgical Associates Ltd
    347 Smith Ave N Ste 502, Saint Paul, MN 55102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (612) 813-8000
  3. 3
    Pediatric Surgical Associates
    2530 Chicago Ave Ste 550, Minneapolis, MN 55404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (612) 813-8000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vesicoureteral Reflux
Adrenalectomy
Balanoposthitis
Vesicoureteral Reflux
Adrenalectomy
Balanoposthitis

Treatment frequency



Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chordee Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordee
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureterovesical Junction Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Incomplete Circumcision Repair Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Orchiopexy for Undescended Testicle Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Ureteroneocystostomy Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Varicocelectomy or Hydrocelectomy Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Tricare
    • Ucare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Yuri Reinberg, MD

    • Pediatric Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew and Russian
    NPI Number
    • 1174584619
    NPI Number

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Mn Affil Hosps
    Internship
    • University of Minnesota Hospital and Clinics
    Medical Education
    • Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Urology
    Board Certifications

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yuri Reinberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reinberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Reinberg has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Reinberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Reinberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reinberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reinberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reinberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

