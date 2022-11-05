Dr. Yuri Pride, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pride is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yuri Pride, MD
Dr. Yuri Pride, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital, Northside Hospital Gwinnett and Piedmont Eastside Medical Center.
CardioVascular Group - Lawrenceville755 Walther Rd, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (770) 962-0399
Greater Gwinnett Internal Medicine Assoc1608 Tree Ln Bldg C, Snellville, GA 30078 Directions (470) 325-1150
Duluth3855 Pleasant Hill Rd Ste 250, Duluth, GA 30096 Directions (770) 736-6300
Piedmont Heart of Snellville, Cardiology1700 Tree Ln Ste 190, Snellville, GA 30078 Directions (404) 805-9991Thursday9:30am - 11:00am
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Johns Creek Hospital
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
- Piedmont Eastside Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UniCare
Dr pride and his team are absolutely wonderful
- Cardiology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Harvard Medical School
- BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED
- University of New Hampshire
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
