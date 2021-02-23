Dr. Yuri McKee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McKee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yuri McKee, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.
East Valley Ophthalmology5620 E Broadway Rd, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 981-6111Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had cataract surgeries performed by Dr. Yuri McKee the last part of May and in July, 2020 and I am absolutely thrilled with the outcome. I highly recommend Dr. McKee to anyone who requires eye surgery. He is an incredibly talented, highly skilled and meticulous medical professional. I had not been able to see well for many years due to an astigmatism that wasn't correctable with glasses. His technicians performed many test and scans of my eyes and Dr. McKee evaluated them and took the time to explain all possible options available to correct my vision and helped me select one that worked well based on my lifestyle preferences. And Joanna, his surgery scheduler and assistant, was also very friendly and helpful in explaining the process and timeline for the surgeries. I am also very grateful for the extra effort they took to handle a very difficult insurance issue so I could have the surgeries. Additionally, I am very thankful to Dr. Frank Akers at Akers Eyecare in Mesa for referring
About Dr. Yuri McKee, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1154313989
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
Dr. McKee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McKee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McKee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. McKee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McKee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McKee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McKee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.