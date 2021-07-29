Dr. Yuri Falkinstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Falkinstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yuri Falkinstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Yuri Falkinstein, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Orthopaedic Surgery Specialists2625 W Alameda Ave Ste 116, Burbank, CA 91505 (818) 841-3936
Hospital Affiliations
Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
I just listened to a voice recording I had made of a consultation with Dr. Falkinstein three years ago. I had been referred to him to determine if my pain was coming from my right hip or my twice-operated upon spine. This audio record of his intelligence, patience, expertise and resourcefulness reminded me that this was one of the very best health professional interactions of my 74 years! (It was my hip!)
About Dr. Yuri Falkinstein, MD
Orthopedic Spine Surgery
21 years of experience
English, Russian and Spanish
NPI: 1104923978
Stanford/St Marys
Los Angeles County University Southern California Medical Center
University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine
University of California, Los Angeles. (UCLA)
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Falkinstein has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Falkinstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Falkinstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Falkinstein speaks Russian and Spanish.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Falkinstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3.
