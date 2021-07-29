See All Spine Surgeons in Burbank, CA
Dr. Yuri Falkinstein, MD

Orthopedic Spine Surgery
3.5 (36)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Yuri Falkinstein, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Falkinstein works at Orthopaedic Surgery Specialists in Burbank, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Orthopaedic Surgery Specialists
    2625 W Alameda Ave Ste 116, Burbank, CA 91505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 841-3936

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (12)
    About Dr. Yuri Falkinstein, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Spine Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1104923978
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Stanford/St Marys
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Los Angeles County University Southern California Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California, Los Angeles. (UCLA)
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
