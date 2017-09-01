Dr. Yuri Busi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Busi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yuri Busi, MD
Dr. Yuri Busi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Tbilisi Med Inst.
Yuri Busi MD Inc.1030 S Glendale Ave Ste 302, Glendale, CA 91205 Directions (323) 935-0550
extremely nice, honest and professional doctor.
- 51 years of experience
- 1104952548
- Mt Auburn Hospital
- Tbilisi Med Inst
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Busi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Busi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Busi has seen patients for Heart Disease, Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Busi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Busi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Busi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Busi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Busi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.