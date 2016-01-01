See All Cardiologists in Frankfort, KY
Dr. Yuri Boyechko, MD

Cardiology
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Yuri Boyechko, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Frankfort, KY. They graduated from 2014 - University of Kentucky and is affiliated with Frankfort Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Boyechko works at Bluegrass Cardiology Consultants - Frankfort in Frankfort, KY with other offices in Versailles, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bluegrass Cardiology Consultants - Frankfort
    279 Kings Daughters Dr Ste 204, Frankfort, KY 40601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 208-3015
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Frankfort Regional Health - Versailles
    125 Big Sink Rd Ste B, Versailles, KY 40383 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 251-8090

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Frankfort Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Shortness of Breath
Heart Disease
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Shortness of Breath

Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    About Dr. Yuri Boyechko, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German, Russian and Ukrainian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1306253679
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • 2020 - University of Tennessee Erlanger Heart and Lung Institute
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • 2017 - University of Kentucky
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • 2014 - University of Kentucky
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yuri Boyechko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boyechko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Boyechko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Boyechko has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boyechko.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boyechko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boyechko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

