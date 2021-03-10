Overview

Dr. Yura Stoly, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Pain Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Pain Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from St. Matthews University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center.



Dr. Stoly works at Prospect Medical P.C. in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Bursitis, Coccygeal Pain and Sacrum Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.