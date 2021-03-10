Dr. Yura Stoly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stoly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yura Stoly, MD
Dr. Yura Stoly, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Pain Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Pain Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from St. Matthews University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center.
PainClinicNYC3049 Ocean Pkwy Fl 2, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Directions (718) 704-9909Monday9:30am - 7:00pmTuesday9:00am - 12:00pmWednesday9:30am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 2:00pm
- Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Healthfirst
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Thank you Dr Stoly for taking care of my health and all of my concerns and questions clearly have been answered by you and also my therapist and everyone in this place is simply amazing!!! This is my second time going to this place and I’m very very happy and recommend to my friends and family I’ve been in other places and honestly “poor results “
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Pain Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English, Russian, Spanish, Ukrainian and Uzbek
- 1104116375
- Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center
- Lenox Hill Hosp
- St. Matthews University / School of Medicine
- New York College of Health Professions
Dr. Stoly has seen patients for Bursitis, Coccygeal Pain and Sacrum Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stoly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Stoly speaks Russian, Spanish, Ukrainian and Uzbek.
