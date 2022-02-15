Dr. Yunhee Im, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Im is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yunhee Im, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Yunhee Im, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.
Dr. Im works at
Virginia Mason Medical Center1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 Directions
Virginia Mason Edmonds Family Medicine7315 212th St SW Ste 101, Edmonds, WA 98026 Directions
Virginia Mason Kirkland Medical Center11800 NE 128th St Ste 300, Kirkland, WA 98034 Directions
Virginia Mason Lynnwood Asc19116 33rd Ave W, Lynnwood, WA 98036 Directions
Excellent service and knowledge. Very helpful.
- Critical Care Medicine
- 10 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1912261926
- Baylor University Medical Center
- St Josephs Hospital and Medical Center
- University of Illinois College of Medicine
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
