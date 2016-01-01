Dr. Yun Chung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yun Chung, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Yun Chung, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 142 18 38 Ave # 1B, Flushing, NY 11354 Directions (718) 461-7700
-
2
Chung Yunhee MD14218 38th Ave # 1B, Flushing, NY 11354 Directions (718) 461-7700
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Yun Chung, MD
- Hematology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1205948668
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chung has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chung accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Chung. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chung.
