Dr. Su has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yungpo Su, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Yungpo Su, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Omaha, NE. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy, Community Medical Center and Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Su works at
Locations
-
1
Oncology Hematology West PC8303 Dodge St Ste 250, Omaha, NE 68114 Directions (402) 334-4773
-
2
Nebraska Cancer Specialists-Physicians of Oncology Hematology West7500 Mercy Rd Ste 1300, Omaha, NE 68124 Directions (402) 393-3110
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy
- Community Medical Center
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Su?
Dr. Su treated my wife Shirley from the time she was diagnosed with lung cancer. We could not have asked for a better doctor or treatment. He is very up to date on all treatments. His staff and the nurses are all wonderful to work with. I would highly recommend Dr Su for any cancer patient.
About Dr. Yungpo Su, MD
- Oncology
- English, Chinese, Mandarin and Spanish
- 1457322166
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
- New York University Medical Center/Bellevue Hospital
- New York University School of Medicine
- University of Pennsylvania
- Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Su accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Su has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Su works at
Dr. Su has seen patients for ENT Cancer, Secondary Malignancies and Oral Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Su on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Su speaks Chinese, Mandarin and Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Su. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Su.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Su, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Su appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.