Dr. Yung-Shee Hsu, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Yung-Shee Hsu, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA.
2001 Surgery Center LLC2001 Santa Monica Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 315-1374
Dr. Hsu delivered my first and only child. She made the whole journey a good one for me and my husband. That was three years ago and I still have good memories. She was attentive, professional and a blessing to our family.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Dr. Hsu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hsu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hsu has seen patients for Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, Maternal Anemia and Intrauterine Growth Restriction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hsu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Hsu. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hsu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hsu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hsu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.