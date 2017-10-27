Overview

Dr. Yung-Shee Hsu, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA.



Dr. Hsu works at 2001 Surgery Center LLC in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, Maternal Anemia and Intrauterine Growth Restriction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.