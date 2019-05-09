See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Yung Han, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventist Health White Memorial, Anaheim Global Medical Center and Chapman Global Medical Center.

Dr. Han works at Han Orthopaedics - The Shoulder Institute in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, Joint Pain and Adhesive Capsulitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Han Orthopaedics - The Shoulder Institute
    505 S Virgil Ave Ste 205, Los Angeles, CA 90020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (213) 805-5822
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health White Memorial
  • Anaheim Global Medical Center
  • Chapman Global Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Joint Pain
Adhesive Capsulitis
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Joint Pain
Adhesive Capsulitis

Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • UnitedHealthCare

    May 09, 2019
    Back in February, I broke my wrist in a snowboarding accident. The next day I went straight to Dr. Han at Han Orthopaedics and I’m so glad I did. Today marks my final 3 month appointment and everything’s back to normal. You wouldn’t even know I broke anything. He was able to fit me into surgery right away and I had absolutely no post-operative complications. Dr. Han and his staff are very attentive and are always looking out for their patients. What’s even cooler is their Physical Therapy office is right in Dr. Han’s office so it’s very convenient. I was in a physical therapy session one day and I had a question and Dr. Han popped in to answer. Debbie, the physical therapist, and Justin, the physical therapy assistant are amazing providers! I highly recommend Han Orthopaedics for any orthopedic problems. Dr. Han knows many specialists as well that he can refer you to like the hand specialist Dr. Lee who works in the same building. You won’t go wrong with Dr. Han!
    — May 09, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Yung Han, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • English, Korean
    • 1619218559
    Education & Certifications

    • Hopital L'Archet 2, Nice, France (Pascale Boileau) Shoulder Surgery
    • McGill University
    • UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    • University of California At Berkeley
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yung Han, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Han is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Han has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Han has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Han works at Han Orthopaedics - The Shoulder Institute in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Han’s profile.

    Dr. Han has seen patients for Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, Joint Pain and Adhesive Capsulitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Han on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Han. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Han.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Han, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Han appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

