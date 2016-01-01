Overview

Dr. Yunfei Wei, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Lakewood, CA. They specialize in Oncology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from China Medical University and is affiliated with Desert Valley Hospital, Saint Mary Medical Center and Victor Valley Global Medical Center.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.