Dr. Yuna Rapoport, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Yuna Rapoport, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Northwestern University and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center and Mount Sinai West.
Dr. Rapoport works at
Locations
Midtown437 5th Ave Fl 2, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 634-9644Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:30pmSaturday8:00am - 5:30pmSunday8:00am - 5:30pm
Columbus Circle150 W 58th St Apt 1C, New York, NY 10019 DirectionsMondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center
- Mount Sinai West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Yuna Rapoport, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 12 years of experience
- English, French, Hebrew, Russian and Spanish
- 1144516121
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Medical School
- Vanderbilt Eye Institute
- Rush University Medical Center
- Northwestern University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rapoport has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rapoport accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rapoport has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rapoport has seen patients for Contusion of the Eyeball, Blepharitis and Blocked Tear Duct, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rapoport on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rapoport speaks French, Hebrew, Russian and Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Rapoport. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rapoport.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rapoport, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rapoport appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.