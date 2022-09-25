Dr. Yuna Larrabee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Larrabee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yuna Larrabee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Yuna Larrabee, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Quincy, MA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Milton, Carney Hospital and South Shore Hospital.
Dr. Larrabee works at
Locations
-
1
Massachusetts Eye & Ear Quincy500 Congress St Ste 2B, Quincy, MA 02169 Directions (617) 774-1717
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Milton
- Carney Hospital
- South Shore Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commonwealth Care
- Coventry Health Care
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Network Health
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Larrabee?
I highly recommend Dr. Larrabee. I had deviated septum surgery as well as cosmetics to my nose two months ago and I am extremely happy with the results. Dr. Larrabee is knowledgeable, patient, and made me feel like I was in good hands. I am 2 months out of surgery now and I am breathing through my nose so much better. I am also happy with the way my nose looks. She made my nose look so natural and made sure it still looked like me. I will recommend Dr. Larrabee to all my family and friends.
About Dr. Yuna Larrabee, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1386933117
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- New York Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center
- Columbia Cornell NY Presbytarian
- Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons
- Princeton U
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Larrabee has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Larrabee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Larrabee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Larrabee works at
Dr. Larrabee has seen patients for Outer Ear Infection, Earwax Buildup and Postnasal Drip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Larrabee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Larrabee. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Larrabee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Larrabee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Larrabee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.