Overview

Dr. Yuna Larrabee, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Quincy, MA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Milton, Carney Hospital and South Shore Hospital.



Dr. Larrabee works at Massachusetts Eye & Ear Quincy in Quincy, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Outer Ear Infection, Earwax Buildup and Postnasal Drip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.