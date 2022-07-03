Dr. Yuna Choi, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Choi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yuna Choi, DMD
Overview
Dr. Yuna Choi, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Cape Coral, FL.
Dr. Choi works at
Locations
West Cape Family Dental106 Hancock Bridge Pkwy W Ste A01, Cape Coral, FL 33991 Directions (239) 372-9438
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been to Dr. Choi a few time now and have had a a root canal, crown, and fillings. Every time it's a great experience. They go above and beyond to make sure it doesn't hurt and that it's done right. Once the change sets in and I forget there was a hole it feels and looks like it's my original teeth. the colors match and i cant tell the difference between whats been worked on and what hasn't needed any work. I recommend Dr. Choi to everyone i talk to about dental needs. Her and everyone else in the office are very professional and just an overall preform excellent dentistry!
About Dr. Yuna Choi, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1134645005
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Choi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Choi accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Choi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Choi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Choi.
