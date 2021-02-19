Dr. Yun Xia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Xia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yun Xia, MD
Overview
Dr. Yun Xia, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Taunton, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ALLEN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL / RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY SCHOOL and is affiliated with Morton Hospital.
Dr. Xia works at
Locations
Morton Home Care2005 Bay St, Taunton, MA 02780 Directions (508) 822-2266
Center for Weight Control At John Adams Medical Center100 Industrial Park Rd Ste 1, Taunton, MA 02780 Directions (508) 822-2266
Brigham and Women's Rehab Services20 Patriot Pl, Foxboro, MA 02035 Directions (508) 718-4050
Brigham and Women's Primary Care At Foxborough - Foxborough22 Patriot Pl, Foxboro, MA 02035 Directions (508) 718-4050
Hospital Affiliations
- Morton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She’s Listens anything your worried about she takes care of it and make sure everything is well... Best in Taunton Ma
About Dr. Yun Xia, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1104188747
Education & Certifications
- ALLEN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL / RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY SCHOOL
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Xia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Xia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Xia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Xia works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Xia. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Xia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Xia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Xia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.