Dr. Yun-Sen Chu, MD

Cataract Surgery
5 (665)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Dr. Yun-Sen Chu, MD is a Cataract Surgery Specialist in Bloomington, MN. They specialize in Cataract Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Nwu Fienberg Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital, M Health Fairview Woodwinds Hospital, Mercy Hospital, Mora Hospital and Regions Hospital.

Dr. Chu works at Chu Surgery Center in Bloomington, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract Removal Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Chu Surgery Center
    9117 Lyndale Ave S, Bloomington, MN 55420 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (952) 208-4735

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Memorial Hospital
  • M Health Fairview Woodwinds Hospital
  • Mercy Hospital
  • Mora Hospital
  • Regions Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cataract Removal Surgery
Farnsworth Lantern Test
B-Scan Ultrasound
Cataract Removal Surgery
Farnsworth Lantern Test
B-Scan Ultrasound

Cataract
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Dry Eyes
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Test
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Floaters
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Glaucoma
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
  • View other providers who treat Stye
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • National Elevator
    • Principal Life
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • Ucare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 665 ratings
    Patient Ratings (665)
    5 Star
    (560)
    4 Star
    (71)
    3 Star
    (22)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Feb 12, 2020
    I found This clinic through health grades. The professional care received was great, they really are engaged with providing the best medical care.
    Janet Rivera — Feb 12, 2020
    About Dr. Yun-Sen Chu, MD

    Specialties
    • Cataract Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1659367423
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Phillips Eye Inst
    Residency
    • Duke University Medical Center
    Internship
    • Evanston Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Nwu Fienberg Sch Of Med
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yun-Sen Chu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chu has seen patients for Cataract Removal Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    665 patients have reviewed Dr. Chu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

