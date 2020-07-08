Dr. Cheng has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yun-Lin Cheng, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Yun-Lin Cheng, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Drexel Hill, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Delaware County Memorial Hospital.
Ob-gyn Associates of Delaware County2100 Keystone Ave Ste 707, Drexel Hill, PA 19026 Directions (610) 626-7070
- Delaware County Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
She made me feel comfortable and answered all of my inquiries. Dr. Cheng is professional, personable, amazing, empathetic, kind, intelligent, and genuine. I recommend her as a GYN.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1366859084
- Saint Peter's University Hospital
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Cheng accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cheng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cheng works at
Dr. Cheng has seen patients for Yeast Infections, Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cheng on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Cheng. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cheng.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cheng, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cheng appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.