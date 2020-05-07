Dr. Yun Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yun Kim, MD
Overview
Dr. Yun Kim, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Cedar Park Regional Medical Center.

Locations
Austin Office3200 Red River St Ste 210, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 472-3161
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedar Park Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
May 2020 I went for my annual physical exam. Dr. Kim had very thoughtfully set up the procedure in order to minimize the possibility of anyone transmitting Covid19. The receptionist came to my car in the parking lot to give me paperwork and an N95 mask. Then she took the paperwork and asked me to go directly to the examination room. I never saw his other patients, and the nurses were conscientious and careful. Any fears I had regarding safety were dispelled by Dr. Kim and his very professional staff, and I highly recommend him if you're looking for a very good GP.
About Dr. Yun Kim, MD
- Family Medicine
- 13 years of experience
- English, Korean and Spanish
- 1730404138
Education & Certifications
- UTSW
- NEW YORK MED COLL
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Kim speaks Korean and Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
