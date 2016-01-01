Overview

Dr. Yun Feng, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from GERMANTOWN HOSPITAL AND MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOGRAPHY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel.



Dr. Feng works at Yun Feng Medical PC in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Thyroid Goiter and Thyroid Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.