Overview
Dr. Yumin Qiu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Camarillo, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Xi'An Medical University and is affiliated with St. John's Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Qiu works at
Locations
Loh Sharma Mo Qiu Mds2438 N Ponderosa Dr Ste C201, Camarillo, CA 93010 Directions (805) 484-8479
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- St. John's Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Qiu?
Dr Qui saved my life.
About Dr. Yumin Qiu, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Mandarin
- 1194750612
Education & Certifications
- University Louisville School Of Med
- Xi'An Medical University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Qiu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Qiu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Qiu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Qiu works at
Dr. Qiu speaks Chinese and Mandarin.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Qiu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Qiu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Qiu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Qiu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.