Dr. Yumiko Kanei, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Yumiko Kanei, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Nagoya University, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai West and Umass Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Kanei works at
Locations
Mount Sinai Union Square10 Union Sq E Ste 2B, New York, NY 10003 DirectionsTuesday10:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Yumiko Kanei, MD
- Cardiology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- Female
- 1588825905
Education & Certifications
- Nagoya University, Faculty Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai West
- Umass Memorial Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kanei has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kanei accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kanei has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kanei has seen patients for Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent, Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kanei on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kanei speaks Mandarin.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kanei. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kanei.
