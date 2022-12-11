Dr. Yumi Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yumi Kim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Yumi Kim, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Richmond University Medical Center and Staten Island University Hospital.
Dr. Kim works at
Locations
M. H. Aly MD PC1910 RICHMOND RD, Staten Island, NY 10306 Directions (732) 203-9500
Dr. Mahmoud H. Aly PC883 Poole Ave Ste 2, Hazlet, NJ 07730 Directions (732) 203-9500
Hospital Affiliations
- Richmond University Medical Center
- Staten Island University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kim is an excellent oncologist, she’s knowledgeable, caring & can guide you through this horrible process with kindness & diginity. She is always so inviting & welcoming. She will answer all your questions.
About Dr. Yumi Kim, MD
- Hematology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Korean
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim has seen patients for Anemia, Myelodysplastic Syndromes and Vitamin B12 Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kim speaks Korean.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.