Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Yuly Chalik, MD is an Urology Specialist in Richmond Hill, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.
Locations
Accord Physicians Pllc10715 Jamaica Ave, Richmond Hill, NY 11418 Directions (718) 375-2100
Accord Physicians Pllc2632 E 14th St Ste 101, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Directions (718) 375-2100
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
- Urology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- New York University Medical Center
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chalik has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chalik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chalik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chalik has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Hypogonadism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chalik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chalik speaks Chinese.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Chalik. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chalik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chalik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chalik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.