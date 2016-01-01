Overview

Dr. Yuly Chalik, MD is an Urology Specialist in Richmond Hill, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Chalik works at Accord Physicians PLLC. in Richmond Hill, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Hypogonadism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.