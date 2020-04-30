Dr. Perch has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yuliya Perch, MD
Overview
Dr. Yuliya Perch, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Long Beach, CA.
Dr. Perch works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
La Casa Psychiatric Health Facility6060 N Paramount Blvd, Long Beach, CA 90805 Directions (562) 634-9534
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Perch?
I had Dr Perch as an MD. She was honest, caring and trustworthy. I don't trust many people. When she moved to CA, NJ lost a great Dr. I would give her 5 stars!
About Dr. Yuliya Perch, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1043475569
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perch works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Perch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.